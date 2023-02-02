INDIANAPOLIS — A 21-year-old is under arrest after a rash of shootings on Indy’s near west side that included homes and vehicles being shot up along with a person being grazed by a bullet.

Elijah Oates was arrested by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday for his alleged role in these incidents. Oates faces four counts of criminal recklessness.

According to IMPD, officers were called to the first block of S. Mount Street four times during the month of January on shots fired runs after reports of bullets being shot into homes and vehicles.

On Saturday, police were also called to Mount Street on report of a person shot. Police said the victim was grazed by a bullet and not seriously injured.

Photos released by IMPD

Detectives reported working with members of the community and gathered information on a possible suspect and suspect vehicle. Officers ultimately tracked down the suspect vehicle using license plate technology and took Oates into custody.

Police reported finding three handguns, spent casings and live rounds in a search of the vehicle.