INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police have arrested a man for murder following a deadly shooting outside Lucas Oil Stadium.

Just before 10 p.m. Monday night, 35-year-old Donnie Lee Sanders was found shot to death on the sidewalk at South and Missouri street.

Immediately after the shooting, police claim the killer was caught on surveillance cameras walking into the Indiana Convention Center.

With the help of that video, police confirmed Wednesday morning they arrested 25-year-old Elijah Hayes for the murder.

The deadly shooting marked the second homicide this year in downtown Indy.

In late January, 50-year-old Cornelius Coleman was stabbed to death on S. Illinois.

Court records show police used cameras in the area to quickly track down and arrest the suspect in that murder, 30-year-old Nicholas Radford.

Because both of those cases resulted in a quick arrest, police hope that sends a message that violence in downtown Indy won’t be tolerated.

“If you choose to harm someone, you will be held accountable and responsible,” said IMPD officer William Young. “The message is you’re not just hurting the victim’s family, you’re hurting yourself, because we’re going to hold you accountable.”

While surveillance cameras are already a common sight downtown, this year the mayor’s office promises more mobile public safety cameras and a new grant program that can help businesses cover costs to enroll in the B-Link camera system.

At the same time, IMPD insists downtown crime remains relatively low compared to the rest of the city.

“Downtown is a safe place. We’ve put multiple resources into the downtown area, whether that’s technology and additional officers when we have events in the downtown corridor,” said Young.

While Sanders worked at Lucas Oil, so far police won’t confirm what led to the shooting.

Neither Lucas Oil nor the convention center were open to the public Monday night.

Hayes is being held without bond pending the filing of formal murder charges.