INDIANAPOLIS — A 32-year-old man is under arrest for his alleged involvement in a deadly shooting that occurred on March 6 on Indy’s near northeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Julius Thomas was identified as the suspect in the shooting and arrested by officers on March 13 for felony murder and robbery.

The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of Ingram Street on March 6 just after 3 p.m. A neighbor previously said she’d heard shots outside her front door and peeked out her window to see a stranger bleeding to death in her yard.

The woman said she’d never met the man before but had tried to comfort him while waiting for police to arrive.

“I just started praying for him, telling him to hang on, doing whatever I thought I could do, but it’s kind of devastating to see someone die,” said the woman previously.

Police said the unidentified victim was transported from the scene to a hospital, but ended up dying as a result of his injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Erika Jones at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail her at Erika.Jones@indy.gov.

A booking photo of Julius Thomas is not available at this time.