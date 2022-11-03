INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrest of a 27-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday on Indy’s northeast side.

Frederic Pipes was apprehended on Wednesday by IMPD Violent Crimes Unit and SWAT team. He is being held on a preliminary charge of murder.

Frederic Pipes

According to police, officers were called to the area of E. 40th Street and N. Emerson Avenue on Tuesday after report of a person shot. An adult female was located inside a vehicle with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound.

The woman was transported to a hospital in critical condition but ended up succumbing to her injuries and being pronounced deceased.

Police said detectives were able to identify Pipes as an alleged suspect through their investigation.

Anyone with information is still asked to reach out to police and contact Detective Michael McWhorter at (317) 327-3475 or call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS to remain anonymous.