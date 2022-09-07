INDIANAPOLIS — An arrest has been made in connection to the deadly shooting caught on camera outside of a convenience store on N. High School Road on Sunday night.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 19-year-old Julius Beverly was arrested on Wednesday. He is charged with criminal recklessness and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to jail records.

The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. on Sunday night in the parking lot outside an Express Pantry at 4281 N. High School Road. Police reported arriving on scene and finding 19-year-old Dakylen White shot to death inside an SUV parked out front of the convenience store.

The shooting was captured on surveillance footage and showed White’s vehicle pull into the parking lot of the Expres Pantry before two suspects exit the SUV, turn, and shoot White — who was still inside the vehicle.

A few bystanders can be seen fleeing the area as the two suspects casually walk away from the scene of the crime.

Still picture of surveillance footage showing the suspects walking away after the shooting.

Still picture of surveillance footage showing the victim’s SUV entering the parking lot.

“I’m just hurt,” said White’s mother, Jennifer. “You left a mother without a son.”

Jennifer White said her son’s father had been killed at the same age.

“His dad died at 19. His dad got killed at 19 and now his son got killed at 19,” she said. “It’s a mess.”

Photo of Dakylen White

Dakylen White was due to become a father in October.

While police have been searching for both suspects captured in the surveillance footage, only one arrest has been announced at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Anthony Johnson at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or email him at Anthony.Johnson@indy.gov.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.