IMPD looking for help identifying person of interest in W. 10th St. homicide investigation

W 10th Street Homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are attempting to identify a person of interest and vehicle in a homicide on the west side of Indianapolis.

A man was shot on Tuesday night in the 7900 block of W. 10th Street and rushed to a hospital in critical condition. He died the next day.

Police have released a photo of a person of interest and vehicle thought to be connected to the homicide.

If you can help identify the person or vehicle in the photo, contact Detective Brad Nuetzman at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Brad.Nuetzman@indy.gov
 

