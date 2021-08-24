IMPD looking for Dollar General robbery suspect

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a robbery investigation.

Police are looking for the suspect in a robbery that was reported at the Dollar General at 3209 E. Thompson Road on July 28 at 9:37 a.m.

A male suspect was seen wearing a black head scarf, white tee shirt, black jeans and Nike sandals on surveillance camera. Investigators say he forcibly removed money from the register when the Dollar General clerk opened it during the payment process.

After the robbery, the male was seen going eastbound on Thompson Road in a red late model Toyota.

If you have any information about this man, please contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

