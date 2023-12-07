INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police have launched a homicide investigation into the November death of a man on the city’s southeast side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursday that homicide detectives have begun investigating a suspicious death that was reported in mid-November.

IMPD officers were dispatched around 6 p.m. on Nov. 14 to an apartment in the 8600 block of Shadow Ridge Lane on report of a deceased person.

Upon arrival, IMPD said officers found an adult male who was in the “advanced stages” of decomposition. As a result, homicide detectives responded to the scene, as well as the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, IMPD received word from the coroner’s office that the death had been ruled a homicide. IMPD said that MCCO will release the victim’s name in the coming days.

“Detectives are confident they have identified the person responsible for the incident who is a family member of the victim,” IMPD said in a news release. “The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is being consulted and will make a charging decision.”

Anyone with information on this homicide investigation is being asked to call IMPD Homicide Det. Anthony Johnson at (317) 327-3475 or email him at Anthony.Johnson@indy.gov.

No other information was immediately provided by IMPD regarding the death.