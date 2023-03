INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are investigating a reported robbery at a south side grocery store.

Police reports show IMPD responded to the Kroger at 3361 Kentucky Avenue around 3 p.m. Sunday on a robbery report.

According to the case report, $1,570 in cash was stolen. Two victims were listed on the report.

Police said no one was hurt in the incident.

No arrests have been made, and IMPD said it doesn’t have any suspect information to share.

The investigation remains ongoing.