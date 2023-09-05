INDIANAPOLIS — A K9 with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is out of the emergency veterinary clinic after being stabbed while investigating a reported break-in just days ago.

According to a post on IMPD’s social media accounts, Ringo was released from the emergency vet on Tuesday and is “now on the road to recovery.”

On Friday evening, IMPD officers were dispatched to a business on the near south side of Indianapolis on a report of a break-in. When officers arrived, they located the suspect, 24-year-old Brandon Ramirez, and gave him repeated commands to surrender. Ramirez did not comply, police said.

After that, Ringo engaged Ramirez and was stabbed multiple times. According to previous reports, at least one K9 officer discharged their service weapon, hitting Ramirez. Ramirez was reported as being stable after being taken to the hospital after the incident and no officers were injured.

“We promise to spoil (Ringo) with lots of belly rubs and treats once home,” the post ended.

Ramirez was preliminarily arrested on charges of burglary, resisting law enforcement and cruelty to a law enforcement animal, according to previous reports.