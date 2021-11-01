Indy police make arrest after Southport High School student killed in shooting at south side gas station

UPDATE:

On Wednesday, police identified the man accused of shooting and killing a Southport High School student as 22-year-old Tyrese Roberts.

ORIGINAL STORY:

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan police have arrested a suspect in a south side shooting that killed a Southport High School student.

IMPD is not releasing the individual’s name or photo at this time, citing “investigative procedures that need to be completed.” IMPD said the suspect is 22 years old.

Police characterized the shooting as a “disturbance between two known individuals.”

Just after 8 p.m. Monday, an IMPD officer was in the area of the 3600 block of South Keystone Avenue and heard gunshots.

A 17-year-old who had been shot was found in the parking lot of a Speedway gas station.

Additional officers were called, and the victim was transported to the hospital. However, he later died from his injuries.

Perry Township Schools confirmed Tuesday morning that the deceased was a student at Southport High School.

The district issued a statement:

Perry Township Schools has been informed of an incident last night resulting in the death of a Southport High School student. Counseling will be provided to any staff or student affected by this loss, and we are prepared to bring in additional help if necessary. Our thoughts, prayers and support are with the friends and family of this Southport High student.

Police believe there was an exchange of gunfire, and some of the shots came from inside a vehicle.

“The most frustrating part about this is that there, to my understanding, there were two small children inside of one of those vehicles,” said IMPD’s William Young. “I’m happy to say, neither one of those children were injured.”

Police are speaking with a person of interest. They do ask that anyone in the area who may have seen or heard anything to come forward with that information.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Brian Lambert at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317)327-3475 or e-mail him at Brian.Lambert@indy.gov.

You can also share that information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.