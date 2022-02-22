INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a homicide after an adult male was found dead on the city’s near east side early Tuesday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of N. Oakland Avenue, a residential area near Rural and Michigan streets, for a welfare check just before 6 a.m. Tuesday. Police said officers found an adult male with “injuries consistent of trauma” inside a home.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will assist police and determine the exact manner and cause of death. The name of the victim will be released once next-of-kin notification has been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Andrew McKalips at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Andrew.McKalips@indy.gov