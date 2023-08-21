INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded Monday morning to a reported attack involving a hammer.

According to IMPD, officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of W. 71st Street around 7:30 a.m. Northwest District officers said a person had been “allegedly battered with a hammer.”

The individual was taken to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. Officers detained one person at the scene, adding that “their involvement is unclear at this time.”

IMPD said it was not “actively looking for any additional individuals” in connection with the case.