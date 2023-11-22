INDIANAPOLIS – An incident involving a hatchet landed a person in the hospital following a fight in downtown Indianapolis, police say.

According to an incident report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday to an aggravated assault in the 400 block of Kentucky Avenue.

Police described the situation as “a reported fight/assault that involved a hatchet.” According to IMPD, all parties have been identified, and one person was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The police report indicated at least two people witnessed what happened and noted a hatchet in the evidence list. The incident remains under investigation.