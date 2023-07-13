INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a body was found in an alley on Indy’s near east side.

Officers responded to the block of 300 Villa Ave around 6:30 a.m. and found an adult man inside a vehicle in an alley non-responsive with injuries consistent with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The investigators believed that the incident occurred overnight.

In addition, the police said that the plates on the vehicle are from Mexico.

