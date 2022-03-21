INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating the death of a dog found badly injured on the west side.

According to IMPD, the dog was found locked inside of a bathroom in an abandoned business at 359 N. Lynhurst Drive near W. Vermont Street.

  • Photo courtesy of IMPD
The dog was still alive although gravely injured when found. The dog appeared to have been burned across its body. It died from its injuries a few days later.

The dog is described as a brown brindle pit bull with spots.

IMPD is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.