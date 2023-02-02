INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two bodies were found on the city’s east side on Thursday night.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of N. Chester Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Officers reported finding two people who were confirmed dead at the scene.

Police stated that at this time the circumstances of the two individuals’ deaths aren’t known. Homicide detectives responded to the scene, but police said that at this time foul play isn’t suspected.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.