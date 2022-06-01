INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating three separate shootings that occurred from late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning, all on the east half of Indianapolis.

The first shooting was reported on the northeast side at 11:26 p.m. in the 2400 block of N. Keystone Avenue. Police found a man who told them he was in his car in the 3500 block of Kinnear Avenue when someone began shooting at him. He then drove himself to the Keystone location.

Less than a half hour later, police were sent to investigate another shooting in the 2900 block of Wolfgang Drive (near E. Troy Avenue and Fisher Road) on the southeast side.

IMPD says there was a party going on in that area when someone was shot. Police say there were several witnesses, and several people detained.

Police were also dispatched to the Express Inn motel on E. 21st Street early Wednesday. Around 4:20 a.m., officers found a man in the parking lot who had been shot. Investigators will go through security footage as they gather leads.

None of three victims’ injuries were described as life-threatening.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings.