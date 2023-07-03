INDIANAPOLIS – Two people were hospitalized following an early morning shooting on the south side of Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Knox Street around 2 a.m. Police found a person suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Around 3:30 a.m., IMPD said someone arrived at Franciscan Health with a gunshot wound. Investigators believe the shooting is connected to the incident on Knox Street.

The case remains under investigation.