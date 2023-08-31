INDIANAPOLIS — Metro city police said they’re investigating after a man was fatally shot at a gas station on the city’s far east side Thursday afternoon.

This happened sometime before 3 p.m. off North Mitthoefer Road and 10th Street at a Speedway gas station there.

IMPD said it located the victim and confirmed they had gunshot wounds. The victim was reported in critical condition but later died from their injuries.

Witnesses reportedly applied CPR to the victim until first responders arrived, IMPD said.

IMPD said the shooting happened outside of the gas station near the entrance. The victim was an adult male, according to police.

“For whatever reason, we’ve had a problem where, again, folks do not understand how to resolve conflict resolution,” said IMPD Public Information Officer William Young.

“It’s certainly disheartening,” he added. “Disheartening to the family.”

No arrest has been made at this time, but IMPD said investigators hope to have all parties involved identified by this evening.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

This is a developing story.