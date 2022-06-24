INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman who died from a stabbing on the near northwest side has been identified.

Late Thursday afternoon, 45-year-old Tinneshia McMillian was found stabbed on West 30th street and died after being rushed to the hospital.

The violence marked the fourth fatal stabbing this year. While deadly stabbings remain relatively rare, community leaders say the underlying cause for the death is all too common.

“We were so saddened by the loss of life,” said Reverend Clarence Moore.

The homicide hit home to Pastor Moore because it took place in a parking lot outside New Era Church.

“To see this happen in our back yard has been disheartening,” said Moore.

Police say the victim had been involved in a disturbance with another woman just a short time before the stabbing. Officers were able to identify everyone involved in the death, but no arrests have been made.

That killing took place just a few hours after police arrested a man for a different fatal stabbing which took place outside a liquor store on east New York street in early June.

Court records claim 43-year-old Eddie Muex Junior was seen on video at the store arguing with 31-year-old Terryus Thomas, before Muex allegedly stabbed Thomas multiple times.

The suspect claimed self-defense, but has been charged with murder.

Booking photo for Eddie Muex Jr.

“When we don’t know how to handle conflict, we do things that are irreversible,” said Moore.

Reverend Moore points out both cases illustrate again that lives would be saved if people simply learned how to resolve conflicts without resorting to violence.

“We just have to find a way to get people to understand to get through the moment and take a deep breath,” said Moore. “This could have all been avoided if cooler heads had prevailed.”

Anyone with information about the incident on 30th should call Detective David Miller at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at David.Miller2@indy.gov.

The suspect involved the stabbing on East New York is being without bond at the Marion County jail.