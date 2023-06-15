INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Thursday morning on the city’s east side, leaving one man dead.

IMPD was called to a barn at North Spencer Avenue near the intersection of Emerson Avenue and East 21st Street just before 4 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

North Spencer Avenue deadly shooting scene on Indy’s east side, June 15.

When officers arrived they located a man with gunshot wounds inside a residence. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate and have drones assisting in their search for evidence and a suspect.

They don’t know who called the police and aren’t sure if there were any other people in the home a the time of the shooting.

No suspect or motive information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS and as always you can remain anonymous.

The investigation is ongoing.