INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating four separate shootings that happened Saturday from midnight into the morning.
Walk-in patient at Eskenazi
The first incident was a walk-in patient at Eskenazi Hospital in downtown Indianapolis. A patient that came in sometime before 1:30 a.m. had been shot.
Police are investigating where the shooting happened.
The only information about the patient is they are in “good condition.”
1 shot on Hawthorne Lane
IMPD responded to another report of a shooting around 2:17 a.m. on the east side.
Police found a shooting victim in the 1300 block of S. Hawthorne Lane (near Emerson and Southeastern).
The victim was last said to be stable.
1 shot on Creek Way
A little after 5:35 a.m., police were sent to the area of 4000 Creek Way (off of Carson Avenue).
One person was found with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. That person was last said to be “awake and breathing.”
1 shot on W. 46th Street
Shortly before 8:45 a.m., IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 7200 block of W. 46th Street (near Eagle Creek Parkway).
One victim was found and was last said to be in stable condition.