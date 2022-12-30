INDIANAPOLIS — The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one where a man was shot in the head, and another outside of a near southwest side bar.

Man shot in Slammin’ Sammies parking lot

The first shooting IMPD responded to actually happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said a man was found shot in the parking lot of Slammin’ Sammies, a bar at 2136 W. Morris Street.

IMPD investigates shooting at Slammin’ Sammies.

According to a police report, there were at least two witnesses.

At last check, the victim was taken to the hospital and said to be “stable.”

Near southwest side shooting

Just before midnight, another shooting happened on Plum Drive off of Mann Road on the southwest side.

IMPD on scene of shooting on Plum Drive.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Information is currently limited on this shooting.

Man shot in head

A man was found shot in the head just before 1 a.m. on the near northwest side.

Police set up scene on W. 35th Street.

IMPD said the man was shot in a home on W. 35th Street (near Clifton Street) but found down the street.

He was taken to a hospital. His current condition is unknown.