IMPD investigates 2 separate shootings; 2 in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were left in critical condition early Tuesday after two separate shootings less than two miles apart and within 30 minutes of each other.

IMPD officers were first called to the area of 35th Street and Temple Avenue on the near northeast side around 2 a.m. for a report of a man shot. Police are unsure where the actual shooting happened, but that is where the call for help originated.

The victim was shot three times and was driven to a nearby fire station for help. He was last said to be in critical condition.

30 minutes later around 2:30 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of E. 38th Street on the east side for another report of a person shot.

Officers tell us a male shooting victim was found outside in the sidewalk area outside of a home. It’s not clear if the victim was shot while inside the home or outside. He was taken to the hospital in critical conditon.

IMPD is investigating both shootings and say there is no reason to believe the shootings are connected.