INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives are asking the public for help finding the driver of a car believed to be involved in a fatal weekend hit-and-run.

According to previous reports, 28-year-old Alexis Davis was killed around 2 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of East Michigan Street and Woodruff Place East Drive on the city’s near east side after being hit by a driver who then sped off.

IMPD officials said at the time that Davis was crossing the street when she was hit.

Now, detectives believe they have identified details about the car that was involved and are looking to speak with the driver.

IMPD said in a release Monday that officers are looking for a silver Jeep Patriot between 2010 and 2017 believed to be the vehicle involved in the incident.

A photo of a car similar to the one believed to be involved in the hit-and-run, provided by IMPD, can be seen below.

Officials said that the driver of the Jeep was believed to be traveling west on E. Michigan Street when they struck Davis in the road. IMPD said the driver then continued going west without stopping to provide information or aid.

“The Patriot will have damage to the driver front side, including a broken headlight,” the release said. “Also of note: the striking vehicle has a sunroof and has fog lamps.”

If individuals locate a vehicle matching the description, or if individuals have surveillance footage, they are asked to contact the IMPD Crash Investigations Office at (317) 327-6549 or contact the Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.