INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide investigators responded to a shooting on the near northeast side of Indianapolis overnight on Friday.

Police were called to the 2300 block of Stuart Street just before 2 a.m.

A man with gunshot wounds was found inside a home in that area.

While homicide investigators were on scene, police have not confirmed if this was a deadly shooting. At last check, the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, a child was inside the house but was not hurt.

The Stuart Street neighborhood where the man was found is considered a hot spot by police in Indianapolis.

“When it’s not busy and they’re not on runs, the officers go out to those areas. And they search those areas, and they mark out on those areas every 15-20 minutes,” said IMPD Nightwatch Capt. Kimberly Young. “Whatever their area is, they are just checking them randomly during the night to try and prevent crime. A way of combatting crime in the neighborhood.”

