INDIANAPOLIS — Police on Indy’s east side say a burglary ended with one of the suspects shot by the homeowner.

IMPD tells us it involves a homeowner in the 20 block of Wallace Lane (off of Washington Street) just outside of Irvington.

Just before 8 a.m., a resident walked in on two burglars in their apartment.

Police say that person shot one of the suspects. The other suspect got away.

Police say the burglar who was shot was taken to the hospital and does not have a life-threatening injury.

This story is developing and will be updated.