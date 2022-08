INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a house with children inside was shot up overnight on the near north side of Indianapolis.

Just after 1 a.m., police received a report of a person shot at a home on N. College in between 33rd and 34th streets.

Officers on scene learned no one had actually been shot, but the home did have damage from bullets.

There were children inside at the time, but again, no one was hurt.

Police believe this was an isolated incident.