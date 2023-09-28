INDIANAPOLIS — Law enforcement officials are asking the public for help in finding one of the individuals involved with the drug trafficking and dogfighting investigation that occurred in east Indianapolis earlier this month.

According to a news release from the Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana, officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, along with federal authorities, are searching for Gregory Henderson Jr. in relation to the investigation.

Henderson is wanted on federal charges for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and conspiracy to engage in an animal fighting venture. Henderson was one of 21 people charged with drug trafficking and/or dogfighting after a criminal complaint was unsealed earlier this month.

According to previous reports, this investigation was into a group called the “34th Street Gangster Disciples,” a neighborhood gang based on the east side of Indianapolis that reportedly participated in drug trafficking, dogfighting, illegal gambling and other violent acts throughout the city and state.

Henderson is described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing around 220 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Individuals may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to an arrest.