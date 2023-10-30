INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police and bomb squads are investigating after a “possible explosive device” was found inside a house on the city’s northwest side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department posted on social media at 1:15 p.m. Monday that IMPD detectives executing a search warrant in the 6700 block of Zionsville Road had found a “possible explosive device” inside the residence.

“Officers have identified a safe perimeter and the IMPD Bomb Squad is responding,” the post read.

Police said detectives do not believe there is any threat to anyone outside the perimeter, which is in a residential area near Pike High School on Indy’s northwest side. It is also near a library that is currently being used as an early voting location.

“Zionsville Rd is closed from W 62nd St to W 71st St,” IMPD said. “People are asked to avoid the area.”

No other information was immediately provided. FOX59/CBS4 has a crew on the way to the scene.