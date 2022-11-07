INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that involved a school bus Monday morning.

An IMPD spokesperson said a Decatur Township school bus was hit by a vehicle in the vicinity of S. High School Road and Milhouse Road just before 7 a.m. It was not disclosed which school district the bus serves, but the surrounding area is part of MSD of Decatur Township.

There were no children on board at the time. No one was hurt.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. A vehicle description has not been released for the hit-and-run driver.

