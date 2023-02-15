INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is crediting its extensive camera system in assisting with the capture of a man accused of firing shots into the air downtown.

The shots fired call on Friday, February 10, came in from the area of 600 Wabash Street. Police quickly located a man matching the suspect’s description and took him into custody.

Detectives said they were then able to watch the same man firing shots into the air on the department’s b-link camera system and another nearby mobile trailer camera.

An IMPD ballistics K9 found the firearm and holster hidden underneath clothing and brush in a nearby alley.

Image from IMPD Image from IMPD’s b-link camera system

According to a police report, detectives arrested Darius Williams, 22, for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Security cameras belonging to businesses and residences are encouraged to sign up to join the b-link network. You can find out more here.