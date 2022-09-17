INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers are currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred on I-465 southbound at mile marker 12 Saturday morning.

According to police, a vehicle pursuit is what led to the crash however it was called off due to the driver entering the highway in a southbound lane and began traveling northbound.

The suspect in the crash was transported to a nearby hospital and is said to be in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle that was hit, a sedan, has been pronounced dead.

Three others in the sedan, two of them being juveniles, were transported to the hospital and are said to be in serious condition.

According to IMPD, the suspect is wanted for multiple warrants including a serious felony, dealing methamphetamine, and an open parole violation.

IMPD PIO Officer William Young said that the scene is still very active and complex.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to update this article as we receive more information.