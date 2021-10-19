IMPD conducting death investigation on south side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has opened a death investigation after a body was found on the south side of the city.

Police were first called to the Autumn Chase Apartments on Fairgrove Drive (near S. Sherman Drive and E. Stop Rd. 11) for an unresponsive person in the parking lot.

Police located a man, and medics pronounced him deceased.

Homicide detectives were called out to investigate, but police on scene later said the man’s death looked to be related to a traffic incident.

The coroner’s office confirmed the information.