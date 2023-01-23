Chief Randal Taylor speaking out about reckless shootings in a video posted to IMPD’s YouTube page.

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is dead and a child is injured following a pair of weekend shootings that police said were the result of stray bullets fired into their homes.

The first incident took place early Saturday morning at a home on E. 21st Street. Police said someone fired a shot into a home and wounded a 10-year-old boy.

Just 24 hours after that shooting, early Sunday morning IMPD Southeast District officers were dispatched to 4257 Burkhart E. Dr. on a report of a person shot.

The window of the south side apartment building remains broken. The bullet hole marks the spot where police said someone appears to have fired a shot into the apartment and killed an innocent woman inside.

“Detectives believe the victim was not the intended target of this incident,” said IMPD officer Samone Burris.

IMPD’s chief sent out a message to the community following the violence.

“Maybe that wasn’t the intent, but it happened and it’s got to stop,” said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor.

On Monday, IMPD provided a recorded message from Chief Taylor to the community on their Youtube page.

Taylor said the homicide, coupled with a shooting early Friday morning on E. 21st Street where a bullet wounded a sleeping 10-year-old boy, makes him angry and disappointed.

“A child and woman going about business in their home should not have to worry about shots being fired into their homes and injuring them,” said Taylor.

Chief Taylor said he has a message for whoever pulled the trigger in the two unrelated cases.

“You know it goes back to, what in the world are people thinking? How do they get so upset they think this is the right thing to do? I’d like to ask them, do they have any idea what they were really doing?” said Taylor.

IMPD’s chief also shared a message for the community that he insists needs to play a role in helping police get guns out of the hands of people who plan to use the weapons for violence.

“People that you know that don’t need to have a weapon, you need to bring that to law enforcement’s knowledge,” said Taylor. “It’s our responsibility as a community to address those issues and get those weapons away from those people.”

Because the chief’s video was provided by IMPD, Chief Taylor was not made available for any follow-up questions.

As always, anyone with information on the unsolved shootings can still contact either IMPD or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.