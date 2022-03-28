INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was arrested after a police chase ended in a crash on the near southeast side of Indianapolis early Monday.

According to IMPD, it began with a shots fired call where police were given a description of a vehicle suspected to be involved.

Officers later spotted a car matching that description and began a pursuit. It ended around 2 a.m. when the suspect’s vehicle crashed into a residence at Walker Avenue and Villa Avenue. We’re told the driver went through a garage and into the yard.

IMPD learned the vehicle was actually NOT involved in the shots fired call. However, the driver did have a warrant out for her arrest for a school bus stop arm violation.

She was also arrested for fleeing and criminal mischief. The woman was taken to the hospital for observation.

Police also are investigating whether the car was stolen because they say she is not the actual owner.