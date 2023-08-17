INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursday that charges could be brought against the two people who allegedly had a role in stealing more than $300,000 in gaming cards before Gen Con earlier this month.

In a post to IMPD’s social media platforms on Thursday, detectives said they are no longer looking for Thomas J. Dunbar and Andrew Pearson Giaume, the two New York City residents linked to the incident.

IMPD said in the post that detectives have been communicating with the attorneys for Dunbar and Giaume. IMPD said the case is expected to be presented to the prosecutor’s office “in the near future for charging consideration.”

According to previous reports, both Dunbar and Giaume were linked to stealing a pallet jack containing more than $300,000 worth of “Magic: The Gathering” cards before the start of Gen Con on Aug. 1.

IMPD reported at that time that while the convention did not start until Aug. 3, vendors were in the process of setting up their respective displays when the incident was reported.