INDIANAPOLIS — An east side massage parlor was busted by Indianapolis police on Wednesday after neighbors tipped off police about suspected prostitution happening inside the business.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a 60-year-old woman was arrested for prostitution after officers executed a search warrant at the massage parlor located at 5537 E. Washington Street.

Police reported finding nearly $1,000 inside the business.

Photos by IMPD

“We want to thank those who live and work on Indy’s East Side who alerted our officers about suspected prostitution going on at a nearby massage parlor,” IMPD said in a statement.

Prostitution is a Class A misdemeanor in Indiana and is punishable by up to one year in prison or a fine of up to $5,000. The charge can be upgraded to a Level 6 felony if the suspect has two prior convictions of prostitution.