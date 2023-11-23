INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis metro police stayed busy through the morning hours of the Thanksgiving holiday with a death investigation and three separate shootings.

Map of Thanksgiving morning shootings on Nov. 23, 2023

First shooting

The first began just after 7:45 Thursday morning when officers learned one person walked in shot at a local hospital.

IMPD was called to the 9000 block of Meadow Drive near West 21st Street and North Raceway Road on the city’s west side.

One person was reported shot in stable condition.

Death Investigation

Nearly an hour later, around 8:30 a.m., IMPD was called to a death investigation at the 250 block of North Shortridge Road at an apartment complex there.

This was near Shadeland Avenue and East Washington Street on the city’s east side.

Scene of death investigation at east side apartments on Nov. 23, 2023.

A man was found with trauma wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim’s name won’t be released until the family is notified.

Second shooting

The second shooting of the holiday morning came at 9:30 a.m. when officers were called to the 3400 block of North Shadeland Avenue near East 34th Street on the city’s east side.

IMPD said one person was found “awake and breathing.”

Third shooting

A third shooting happened about 15 minutes apart when officers responded to reports of a shooting in downtown Indy.

This was on the 700 block of North Talbott Street near St. Clair Street and Pennsylvania Street.

Scene of the downtown shooting on Thanksgiving morning Nov. 23, 2023

One person was found shot on the scene and officers reportedly detained two others but weren’t sure of their involvement with the shooting. They have both since been released.

The victim in the downtown shooting was reported in critical condition in a later update from IMPD.

All incidents from Thursday morning remain under investigation.

If anyone has any information that could help, you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS.