INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD’s Homicide Unit is asking the public for any information on the 2014 homicide of an Indianapolis woman.

Nearly nine years ago, 58-year-old Nell Gladney was discovered deceased at her home at 521 N. Rural Street on the morning of November 12, 2014.

Detectives said Gladney was found face down on the ground at the back of the home. Investigators believe she was attacked as she was leaving for work sometime before 7:50 a.m.

If you know anything about Gladney’s death, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).