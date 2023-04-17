INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD and Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana are probing the public for any information regarding a February homicide investigation.

According to police, Taylor Jay Miller died at the age of 21 when he was shot on February 15 on Somerset Avenue. A witness told police said she saw Miller bleeding outside next to a pickup truck before he was taken to the hospital.

Two people were seen running away from the crime scene, according to neighbors.

If you know anything, contact IMPD Homicide Detective Lottie Patrick at 317-327-3475 or Lottie.Patrick@indy.gov.

A reward of up to $1,000 is available if a tip that leads to an arrest is made through Crime Stoppers. You can call them anonymously at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or 800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also report through the Crime Stoppers website.