IMPD asks for help identifying person potentially involved in shooting

Person police are working to identify (Photo Provided By IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help in identifying someone who may have been involved in a shooting that left someone in critical condition Monday.

Police say officers were called to 201 West 38th Street — where a Shell gas station is located — in response to a person shot around noon.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived and took the victim to a local hospital in critical condition.

Detectives are asking for help identifying a male wearing a white t-shirt in the photo provided. Police say he was last seen driving a four-door, maroon Chevy Malibu.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).