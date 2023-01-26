INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a Chevy Camaro accused of striking and injuring a pedestrian on Michigan Street on Tuesday before fleeing the scene.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the hit-and-run occurred around 8:10 p.m. in the 300 block of W. Michigan Street.

Officers reported arriving on scene and finding a male who was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle.

Investigators released photographs of the suspect vehicle and ask anyone with information to contact IMPD at (317) 327-6549 or call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

Police said the Chevy Camaro is believed to be a fifth-generation model from between 2010-2013. The Camara is blue ray metallic but appears navy blue or black with distinctive blue LED headlights. Police said the Camaro would have minor damage to the low front driver’s side.