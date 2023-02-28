INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a serial vandalism suspect who is believed to be connected to a rash of vandalisms throughout the Broad Ripple area.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the suspect pictured in the following surveillance photos is accused of committing vandalism that totals around $10,000 in damages.

Vandalism suspect (Photos by IMPD) Vandalism suspect (Photos by IMPD)

Police ask anyone with information about the suspect to contact police at (317) 327-6142 or contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.