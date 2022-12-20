INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a woman after a shooting Monday on the west side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Richelle Hughes is facing charges of battery with a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement.

Shortly before noon Monday, police were called to the Shell gas station at 34th St. and N. High School Rd. on a report of a person shot.

IMPD said officers arrived to find a man who had been shot. Police applied a tourniquet to him, and Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services took him to the hospital in stable condition.

The man told officers the shooting incident happened at his home in the 6000 block of Sunwood Drive and involved a woman who lives in the house with him, police said. When officers arrived at his address, they saw a woman driving away from the home. IMPD said officers stopped the vehicle after a short pursuit and detained the driver, Hughes.

Detectives located a crime scene at the residence and two firearms inside Hughes’s vehicle, police said. She was arrested for her alleged role in the shooting.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the decision on final charges.