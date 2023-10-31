INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have arrested a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run on the near southeast side of Indianapolis.

According to a news release from IMPD, 25-year-old Donnyha Tyler was arrested on Monday after she allegedly hit 32-year-old Tommy Brock Jr. with her car on Oct. 19.

According to previous reports, Brock was struck by a vehicle on in the 1700 block of E. Pleasant Run Pkwy N. Drive. Officials said at the time, the driver who struck Brock did not reportedly stay on the scene and fled before officers arrived. Brock died from his injuries.

During an investigation, detectives were able to identify Tyler as the suspect in the incident. The release said Tyler was located on Monday in the near northeast side of Indianapolis.

Tyler was taken into custody, transported to the homicide office for an interview and arrested on preliminary murder charges.