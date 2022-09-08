INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a 30-year-old suspect in connection with a Labor Day shooting that left a man in serious condition.

Around 9:45 p.m. Monday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 300 block of S. Gray Street, where they found a man had been shot.

The man was taken to an area hospital in serious condition. K9 units and the SWAT team arrived at the scene to search for the suspected gunman. They set up a perimeter and employed a drone.

Police identified 30-year-old Joshua Burke as a person of interest in the shooting, which investigators believe stemmed from a “disturbance” between friends.

Thursday morning, IMPD announced Burke’s arrest on preliminary charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

IMPD has not released a booking photo of Burke. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.