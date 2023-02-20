INDIANAPOLIS — Two accused serial robbers are under arrest after a police investigation tied them to a series of residential robberies on the city’s northwest side.

Alexander Soto, 20, and Alan Turcios, 18, were arrested on Friday under preliminary charges of felony armed robbery.

According to the Indianapolis Police Department, Soto and Turcios committed a series of armed robberies at residential homes located on Indy’s northwest side.

Police said the two accused robbers are tied to four different robberies that occurred between Feb. 10 and 17. The robberies occurred at homes on N. Dukane Way, N. Lawndale Avenue, Kalmar Drive and White Oaks Drive.

Investigators reported arresting Soto and Turcios after the robbery on White Oaks Drive on Friday. Officers reported arriving on the scene of the armed robbery where witnesses were able to give a description of a suspect vehicle. Officers ended up being able to locate the suspect vehicle in the 5600 block of Crawfordsville Road where both Soto and Turcios were quickly taken into custody.

Anyone with information about this string of robberies is asked to contact IMPD at (317) 327-3475 or call Crime Stoppers at I317) 262-TIPS.

Booking photos for Soto and Turcios were not made available.