INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department took multiple people into custody in three unrelated incidents involving guns.

According to a news release from IMPD, 37-year-old Aaron Gordy was arrested for his alleged involvement in a Tuesday afternoon shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis. Officials said that a 60-year-old man was reportedly shot around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Boulevard Place.

Gordy was located by the department’s violent crime unit on Wednesday and taken into custody, the release said.

In relation to a robbery Wednesday afternoon on the west side of Indianapolis, officers with the IMPD Southwest District located and arrested 18-year-old Edward Brewington and 18-year-old Zyarous Ray on robbery charges.

Officials said in the release that Brewington and Ray were connected to a robbery in the 7600 block of Wyckford Ct. Wednesday afternoon. Police reportedly recovered a handgun, a machine gun conversion device and drugs.

Lastly, detectives arrested three juveniles in relation to an August robbery on the east side of Indianapolis. Officials said in the release on August 20, a 37-year-old man was located in a motel in the 3500 block of Shadeland Ave. and was identified as “a potential victim in a robbery.” A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were also located nearby with gunshot wounds.

Officials said the three juveniles, including the two that were shot, robbed the unidentified 37-year-old and at least one of the suspects fired shots. On Wednesday, detectives conducted three search warrants leading to the arrests of three individuals: two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old. Five guns were also recovered.

Officials said the preliminary charges include armed robbery, criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm and dangerous possession of a firearm.